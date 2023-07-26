Travis Kelce Heartbroken After He Was Unable to Give Taylor Swift the Friendship Bracelet He Made Her (Video)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went to Taylor Swift’s “Eras” concert in Kansas City, but he didn’t get to give her a friendship bracelet that he made for her with his number on it.

Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅 @BWWings



New episode premieres NOW!



Tap in: https://t.co/lmQ8fLH1IO pic.twitter.com/4yYr8HSb0m — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 26, 2023

For those not aware, attendees have started a trend of making and trading friendship bracelets at each show of the singer’s record-breaking stadium tour, in which she performs songs from each of her past 10 albums. Bracelets can contain a song title, album title, lyric or even more niche reference since fans love Swift’s easter eggs.

On the “New Heights” podcast, which Travis co-hosts with his brother and Eagles center Jason, Travis recalled how disappointed he was when he didn’t get to meet Swift and give her the bracelet he made.

“She doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Travis Kelce said. “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it. All right now.”

“Your number as in 87 or your phone number?” Jason asked.

“You know which one. She doesn’t meet anybody and at least she didn’t want to meet me so I, um, I took that personal,” Travis said. “But it was an unbelievable show and I’ve only seen Arrowhead filled like that for Chiefs games with that much excitement, and yeah, everybody was dressed in pink and purple going crazy. It was a wild show.”

Jason noted that Swift, who was born in Pennsylvania, routes for the Eagles. Thys she may not be over Philly’s loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

You can watch the full podcast episode below: