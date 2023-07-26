For the first time ever, “The View” host Joy Behar is in total agreement with something congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has said. And yes, even Behar was shocked by that statement on Wednesday morning.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics discussion, Behar and her cohosts discussed how House Republicans are pushing to impeach President Joe Biden (though over what exactly, even they don’t seem to know yet). And while the ABC hosts didn’t see any just cause to impeach, Behar admitted she did agree with one particular thing Greene said on this matter.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene said something that I totally agree with. Stop the presses!” Behar joked, as her cohosts unleashed a chorus of “woah!” in response. “Watch this! Watch.”

Behar then pulled up a clip of Greene’s appearance on NewsMax on Tuesday, in which she said, “President Trump should be expunged.”

Obviously, Greene was almost certainly referring to Trump’s potential criminal record — as he’s facing down two indictments, with the strong possibility of a third — and calling for that to be expunged. The proper term for Trump’s legal woes would’ve been “exonerated.”

But that’s not what she said. And, though we know you’re probably fully aware of what “expunge” means, here’s a quick refresher on the word’s definition, from Oxford Languages: “erase or remove completely (something unwanted or unpleasant).”

“Thank you Marjorie,” Behar said with a laugh. “For saying what I’ve been dying to say.”

