In a sign of how confident they are in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” Paramount announced Wednesday that it has greenlit a sequel to the upcoming animated film as well as a Paramount+ streaming series that will link the films together.

“Mutant Mayhem” director and cowriter Jeff Rowe will return for the sequel along with producing studio Point Grey Pictures, cofounded by “Mutant Mayhem” writer-producer Seth Rogen. Chris Yost and Alan Wan will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Lukas Williams oversee both the series and sequel for Point Grey.

The Paramount+ series will be called “Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and will be produced in a 2D style different from that which will be seen in “Mutant Mayhem.”

Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon will reprise their roles as Leo, Raph, Mikey and Don in the new series, which will have two seasons and will bridge “Mutant Mayhem” to the sequel. The series will follow the four turtles as they embark on solo missions in New York, discovering who they are when they don’t have each other as back up.

“In the nearly 40 years since ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow,” Paramount CEO Brian Robbins said. “We are excited to grow TMNT’s legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform.”

“Reinvigorating this franchise has been years in the making, and we are thrilled to continue expanding the beloved ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ universe and bringing new adventures to families and fans,” said Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation.

The sequel and series were first reported by Variety.