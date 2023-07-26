Sinéad O’Connor’s death on Wednesday brought her industry peers and fans together to remember her as a singer, political activist and friend.

“Rest easy,” actor Wesley Snipes said, sharing his condolences for the famed Irish singer, who died of unnamed causes at the age of 56. She was best known for her hit 1990 record “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Her family announced the news of her passing, writing in a statement to media, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

At the news, fans, friends and peers commemorated their love and admiration for O’Connor while also spotlighting her charismatic personality, her talent as a musician and her lifelong commitment to activism.

“She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious,” film and TV music composer Bear McCreary said. “She and I laughed a lot. We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete. We’ve all lost an icon. I’ve lost a friend.”

Actor and artist Ice T referred to O’Connor as one of the few people who always stood up for what she believed in. Over the years, O’Connor rose awareness and showed her disdain for discriminatory systems, most memorably protesting child sex abuse in the Catholic church while performing on “Saturday Night Live.”

“Respect to Sinead… She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy,” Ice T said.

Fellow singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge also paid tribute to O’Connor, along with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Bell Isbell, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and many more.

Read on for some of the celebs who have taken a moment to celebrate O’Connor’s life and achievements.

I am gutted by the loss of #SineadOConnor .



She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious. She and I laughed a lot. We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete.



We’ve all lost an icon. I’ve lost a friend. #RIP — Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) July 26, 2023

Respect to Sinead….. She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy..🙏🏽 https://t.co/3nbO3w22zv — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 26, 2023

This is such a tragedy. What a loss. She was haunted all her life. What a talent. I remember my first Grammy show meeting this small shy Irish girl. #Sinead #RIPSinead Sinead O’Connor Dead at 56 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/DPTd1tNmZT — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) July 26, 2023

I interviewed Sinéad O’Connor more than 20 years ago and the conversation was illuminating and i will always remember it and her. May her memory be a blessing https://t.co/zELCAkHYxL — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 26, 2023

I hope there’s peace for Sinéad at last pic.twitter.com/9EpvfA3EVb — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) July 26, 2023

Such sad shitty news. Sing in Power forever Sinead.🎤💔 https://t.co/1ZzMWQGho8 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) July 26, 2023

Sad to hear about Sińead O’Connor passing. Her story… if you don’t know it? Take a minute. May she rest in peace. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) July 26, 2023

Sinead was the true embodiment of a punk spirit. She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace x pic.twitter.com/wLAY6ZTI0J — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) July 26, 2023

I saw Sinéad live many times. First time when I was 12. With my sister, with my mom. My wife and I listened to her all the time. My son Henry listened to her & I think about him when I listen to her now. I was so sad when her son died. I love her she is my hero in art & honesty. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 26, 2023