Sinéad O’Connor’s death on Wednesday brought her industry peers and fans together to remember her as a singer, political activist and friend.
“Rest easy,” actor Wesley Snipes said, sharing his condolences for the famed Irish singer, who died of unnamed causes at the age of 56. She was best known for her hit 1990 record “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Her family announced the news of her passing, writing in a statement to media, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”
At the news, fans, friends and peers commemorated their love and admiration for O’Connor while also spotlighting her charismatic personality, her talent as a musician and her lifelong commitment to activism.
“She was the warrior poet I expected her to be — wise and visionary, but also hilarious,” film and TV music composer Bear McCreary said. “She and I laughed a lot. We were writing new songs together, which will now never be complete. We’ve all lost an icon. I’ve lost a friend.”
Actor and artist Ice T referred to O’Connor as one of the few people who always stood up for what she believed in. Over the years, O’Connor rose awareness and showed her disdain for discriminatory systems, most memorably protesting child sex abuse in the Catholic church while performing on “Saturday Night Live.”
“Respect to Sinead… She stood for something… Unlike most people…. Rest Easy,” Ice T said.
Fellow singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge also paid tribute to O’Connor, along with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, Jason Bell Isbell, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and many more.
Read on for some of the celebs who have taken a moment to celebrate O’Connor’s life and achievements.