SAG-AFTRA Cancels 2 Days of NYC Picketing as Heat Wave Persists

The actors’ union is calling off planned protests for Thursday and Friday at four sites

AnnaSophia Robb (R) joins SAG-AFTRA members on the picket line in front of Netflix and Warner Bros on July 19, 2023 in New York City.
AnnaSophia Robb (R) joins SAG-AFTRA members on the picket line in front of Netflix and Warner Bros on July 19, 2023 in New York City. (Credit: Getty Images)

As a heat dome that has roasted North America continues to move east, SAG-AFTRA announced on Twitter that it is cancelling picket lines in New York City for the next two days out of safety concerns.

The Writers Guild of America East has also made similar cancellations for Friday’s picket lines and has moved a Thursday picket line for comedy writers to morning hours before temperatures peak.

Temperatures in Manhattan are expected to exceed 95 degrees on Thursday and Friday with a chance of rain. An excessive heat warning has been issused by the National Weather Service.

Since the SAG-AFTRA strike began on July 13, New York picket lines have taken place outside the NBCUniversal headquarters at Rockefeller Plaza, the HBO and Amazon offices at Hudson Yards, Netflix offices in Union Square and the Paramount offices at Times Square, where SAG-AFTRA leaders and prominent members like Bryan Cranston staged a rally on Tuesday.

Imax CEO Richard Gelfond
Read Next
Imax CEO Doesn't Think Strike Will Affect Release Dates of Films Set for the Premium Format

This is not the first time that weather and natural disasters exacerbated by climate change have affected this summer’s entertainment industry strikes. Earlier this summer, New York picket lines conducted by the Writers Guild of America were cancelled as wildfires in Canada swept over the northeast U.S., creating hazardous air quality conditions.

Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the 106 & Park segment at House of BET - Day 3 at Goya Studios on June 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Read Next
Snoop Dogg Cancels ‘Doggystyle’ Hollywood Bowl Concerts in Support of WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster