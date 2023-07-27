Michael Cohen is pretty certain that his former boss Donald Trump isn’t in a good place when it comes to his myriad legal problems.

“I can assure you that he’s panicking,” Cohen told MSNBC host Katie Phang on Wednesday’s episode of “The Beat.”

The topic at hand was Rudy Giuliani, who on Tuesday admitted in a court filing Tuesday that made several “false” statements about election workers in Georgia as part of Donald Trump’s campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

That acknowledgment of lying comes as part of the defamation lawsuit filed against Giuliani by those Georgia election workers, but it only added to the ongoing speculation that he is now cooperating with the federal investigation into Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack.

Cohen, who served a three-year prison term after pleading guilty to several crimes committed on Donald Trump’s behalf, is among those who think Giuliani is cooperating. But, he told Phang, the ex-New York mayor isn’t alone.

“There’s a lot of cooperation going on between a lot of people you know,” Katie, ” Cohen said. “I believe that Ivanka and Jared are cooperating I believe Mark Meadows is cooperating.”

Asked later about how Cohen thinks Trump is doing, Cohen said, “I can assure you that he’s panicking. He’s panicking inside they’ll never allow the public to see it, because he likes to give the appearance of strength and, you know, be the victim, which is what he’s going to continue to play.”

“I assure you he’s thinking about just how bad this is going to be,” Cohen continued, listing off all of Trump’s ongoing indictments, both federal and state. “Any one of these is overwhelming to any human being. So imagine now, with the full weight, the full power of prosecutors, and trust me when I tell you this… Prosecutors don’t play fair. Their sole goal is to convict, and Donald laid it out perfectly with everybody’s text messages with his own words. He’s laid it out perfectly for a prosecutorial conviction.”

You can watch the full interview above right now.