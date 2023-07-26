Lawrence O’Donnell Mocks Protest Turnout at Trump Arrests: ‘He Begged… They Did Not Come’ (Video)

The MSNBC anchor says Trump won’t announce his D.C. arrest ahead of time because no one showed up in New York

Lawrence O’Donnell says Donald Trump won’t announce the time and place of what seems to be his imminent arraignment in Washington, D.C. — because when he tried that in New York, virtually no one showed up to protest.

The MSNBC anchor noted on Wednesday’s “The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell” that the media, in anticipation of special prosecutor Jack Smith’s indictment for election interference, has the federal courthouse staked out in Washington, where grand juries tend to meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays. With no action Tuesday, a Thursday arrest could happen — except that Trump, who tipped them off to his April arraignment, hasn’t said a word about it.

And he might not, O’Donnell said.

“This time might be different,” the MSNBC host said. “This time we might not get our usual tip about when Donald Trump is indicted [because in New York] he begged his followers to come to Manhattan and rise up in protest [but] they did not come… They stayed away.”

O’Donnell emphasized that “only a couple of dozen people” showed up that day, and he would know: “I was there that day, walking among them, and they were less enthusiastic than any New York sports fans. And it was worse in Florida, a state that Donald Trump won.”

Read Next
Donald Trump Surrenders in New York for Arraignment on 34 Charges of Falsifying Business Records, Pleads Not Guilty

A “record low for so-called protest turnout” is in the offing in Washington, O’Donnell said, because “virtually everyone willing to go to Washington D.C. to protest violently for Donald Trump is either in prison tonight or awaiting trial.”

All that said, O’Donnell suggested he wished Trump would tip off the media, because it makes their lives easier by not having to stake out the courthouse.

“You gotta ask yourself, does Donald Trump really want to do Lawrence O’Donnell another favor and let him know now whether I’m going to have to be working on Friday night?”

Watch the entire clip in the video above.

Read Next
Even Greg Gutfeld Thinks Pontoons at the Texas Border Are Ridiculous: 'Only Work Until Someone Brings a Safety Pin' (Video)

Josh Dickey

Josh is a veteran editor, writer and former New York City wire-service newsman who moved to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood trade’s small and scrappy…