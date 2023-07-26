Lawrence O’Donnell says Donald Trump won’t announce the time and place of what seems to be his imminent arraignment in Washington, D.C. — because when he tried that in New York, virtually no one showed up to protest.

The MSNBC anchor noted on Wednesday’s “The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell” that the media, in anticipation of special prosecutor Jack Smith’s indictment for election interference, has the federal courthouse staked out in Washington, where grand juries tend to meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays. With no action Tuesday, a Thursday arrest could happen — except that Trump, who tipped them off to his April arraignment, hasn’t said a word about it.

And he might not, O’Donnell said.

“This time might be different,” the MSNBC host said. “This time we might not get our usual tip about when Donald Trump is indicted [because in New York] he begged his followers to come to Manhattan and rise up in protest [but] they did not come… They stayed away.”

O’Donnell emphasized that “only a couple of dozen people” showed up that day, and he would know: “I was there that day, walking among them, and they were less enthusiastic than any New York sports fans. And it was worse in Florida, a state that Donald Trump won.”

A “record low for so-called protest turnout” is in the offing in Washington, O’Donnell said, because “virtually everyone willing to go to Washington D.C. to protest violently for Donald Trump is either in prison tonight or awaiting trial.”

All that said, O’Donnell suggested he wished Trump would tip off the media, because it makes their lives easier by not having to stake out the courthouse.

“You gotta ask yourself, does Donald Trump really want to do Lawrence O’Donnell another favor and let him know now whether I’m going to have to be working on Friday night?”

Watch the entire clip in the video above.