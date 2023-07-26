DeSantis Campaign Aide Fired for Making Video That Included Nazi Imagery

Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign fired an aide who produced a video in support of the Florida Governor that included a known Nazi symbol, and then shared it to social media.

The grand finale of the video featured DeSantis at the center of a Sonnenrad, ancient imagery which was appropriated by the Nazis and can still be found in white supremacy culture. The video is set to the tune of Kate Bush’s “Running up that Hill (A Deal with God)”, and the final shot includes a picture of DeSantis in the center of Florida’s state seal, which then becomes the Sonnenrad.

The video is shown below:

Scoop: This staffer didn't just retweet the video.

He secretly made the video w/ the Sonnenrad, per a person familiar.



It was then shared through @desantiscams where the staffer retweeted it. The video was later deleted it but here it is.

My storyhttps://t.co/TBt0IMNQe0 https://t.co/Tutp4lM4On pic.twitter.com/DJdy71DzwD — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 25, 2023

The aide who created and posted the video is Nate Hochman, a speechwriter for DeSantis. Hochman left a position at the National Review in order to work on their Florida Governor’s campaign.

According to Axios, Hochman generated the video by himself and posted it on Twitter through a pro-DeSantis account.

The video was deleted shortly after it was shared on social media by the aide. On Tuesday, Semafor reported that Hochman had been fired. “Nate Hochman is no longer with the campaign,” a DeSantis Campaign confirmed to Axios.

DeSantis’ campaign has seen a less-than-ideal start, with internal staff disorder and intense negative press coverage. On Tuesday, the campaign purged over a third of its team in an effort to reboot his presidential bid.