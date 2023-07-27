Longtime “Days of Our Lives” icon Peter Reckell spoke out on Wednesday about the accusations of workplace misconduct against the show’s longtime co-executive producer, Albert Alarr.

“We have learned disturbing news about the environment at [‘Days of Our Lives’],” Reckell wrote on Twitter. “It’s shocking to all who care deeply about the show, it’s [sic] legacy, and the audience who love it so much. With quick resolution, I hope to see a return to its past values of family and respect for all.”

Reckell first joined the soap in 1983, playing Bo Brady, wayward son of the Brady family who returns to the show’s fiction city of Salem after several years away. Alongside co-star Kristian Alfonso, who portrayed Bo’s love interest, Hope, he starred in the show’s defining romantic storyline during the 1980s. He left the show in 1987 but returned in 1990, remaining until 2012.

He returned to the show for 2 years starting in 2015, and against in 2022, where he remains a current cast member.

According to Deadline, Albert Alarr was the subject of a 9-week misconduct investigation. Among other things, Alarr was accused of gender discrimination, targeting women in the show’s recent layoffs disproportionately.

Former cast member Lisa Rinna also spoke out on Wednesday, calling the working environment she experienced when she returned to the show for a week in 2018 “disgusting.”